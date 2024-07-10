Guiding Light: From Kurukshetra To Inner Peace

Representative Image | Pixabay

Of all the scriptures and mythological literature that’s available in the public domain, Bhagwat Gita is the one which has been the favourite among every age group. For centuries people not only in India but also in other parts of the world have been reading and interpreting the message of the Gita with great devotion. One of the most quoted and famous verses of the Bhagavad Gita is this verse from Chapter 4: “Yada yada hi dharmasya...” According to this verse, the Almighty says that whenever there is decline of dharma or righteousness, HE manifests Himself to destroy evil and re-establish principles of dharma in every cycle of yugas or ages. In essence, HE says that HE manifests Himself at the end of every cycle for the task of world transformation.

One of the most important teachings of the Gita is about the true identity of human beings, when the Supreme Almighty tells Arjuna – ‘You are a Soul’. This is a universal spiritual truth that is applicable to all. It transcends all limited identities that bind humans in various roles and karmic bondages. The root cause of degradation of human beings or dharmaglani described in the Gita is the influence of the vices such as lust, anger, greed, attachment and ego. There are clear references in the Gita to a nonviolent war against vices such as lust, anger, doubt, greed etc. The Supreme Almighty tells Arjuna that by means of this war, the gates of heaven will open, and that if anyone dies fighting this war he will go to heaven. The battlefield of Kurukshetra is actually symbolic of this world which is a karmakshetra (place where actions are performed) and the battle of human beings here is not against any person who is considered evil, but against evil vices such as lust, anger, doubt, greed etc. Hence the war is symbolic of the spiritual endeavour to conquer all vices and make oneself pure.

The Gita says those of a divine state are fearless, pure of heart, steadfast in yoga and knowledge, harmless, peaceful, compassionate towards beings, and free from anger, crookedness, hatred and pride. When those of a vicious nature are thus transformed into divine beings, the world turns from hell to heaven. This great change in the quality and consciousness of humans influences other creatures and the elements of nature too, transforming them in the process. This transformation takes place in every cycle of time. So, let’s join this process by inculcating the message of the Gita in our lives and contribute towards the re-establishment of a new golden era which is free from violence of the vices.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK, and has written more than 8,000 columns. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com