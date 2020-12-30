Guiding Light: Fitness--The need of the hour

One can’t underestimate the importance of fitness in today’s era. There have been gyms and exercises for centuries. But talking about the modern days, the trend has changed drastically with more and more people being indulged in fitness as the awareness about its benefits spread throughout.

Everyone wants to look good when one is spending thousands of bucks to buy new clothes, they don’t mind paying extra few bucks and sparing a time of an hour a day to do so. And it’s not only about “looking” good but “feeling” good as well. When you feel good everything around you become eventually good or better. You will find yourself more active and participative whether it is work, physical activity or just hanging around with friends.

In India itself there has been an enormous growth in the fitness industry, in fact, it is one of the booming sectors in India. The number of gyms and fitness centres has almost grown four times if we compare it to 20 years back. Swimming and running were quite popular in India ever since but the change in trend has brought into limelight many other aspects like gym, yoga, aerobics, Zumba etc. Yoga has become the most popular fitness regime amongst every gender and India has seen an excellent increase in yoga followers since it has originated in India.

Not only the body needs an exercise but it is also a must for our brain. Exercise helps us relieve stress, improves our memory and helps us cheer up our mood. Physical exercise also helps to overcome depression. You can do anything like, lifting weights, joining a Zumba class, doing aerobics, Yoga, cycling or dance. Just do something and you will feel the change within.