Guiding Light: Find your inner peace and heal your soul

Man cannot escape the result of what he has done. Whether one is a saint or a sinner, one has to reap his Karma — this is an inviolable rule. For instance, don't we see that, when a man loses his temper in his dealings with others, his mind suffers unrest then and there and, besides, he gets the bad habit of shouting and bursting and of being a short-tempered man. His fits of anger result in more tension in the mind and in estrangement of relations and, thus, he gets caught up in the whirl of confusion and frustration. Further, the emotional disturbance causes certain glands in his body to throw certain harmful secretions into the blood-stream and this causes him great physical harm too, leave aside the punishment he has to suffer later because of causing sorrow to others. One has to face the same type of consequences when one indulges into other vices, viz., sex-lust, greed, attachment, pride and lethargy. So, one can rightly conclude that the vices, or the sinful acts, committed in our past lives are the source of pain, and the root of it all lies in our mind.

Experience has shown that Yoga is the only way that one can take to purify one's mind, as it brings to mind calmness born of vicelessness. It destroys the seeds of sufferings that lie in the mind in the form of latencies. There is no other effort in the world which can render ineffective our past doings or can wash off their effects from our mind. By means of Yoga, one gets bliss and one also gets will power whereby one's old habits, which otherwise die very hard, now die easily and quickly.Yoga provides to man an inexhaustible source of supersensuous happiness which is not dependent on material objects. It also brings about transformation in man's mental attitudes and, thus, enables him to have equanimity of mind under all circumstances.

