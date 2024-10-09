Guiding Light: Faith Is What We Are

Faith, in its many forms, is woven into the very fabric of human existence. It transcends religion, ideology, and creed; it is an inseparable aspect of the human personality that shapes our interactions with the world. Whether through belief in a higher power, trust in scientific progress, or confidence in the fundamental goodness of others, faith is the invisible thread that binds us to something greater than ourselves. At its core, faith is about the unseen—the conviction that there is more to life than what meets the eye, that there are possibilities waiting to be realised, and that, in spite of evidence to the contrary, the future holds promise.

Societies, across time and geography, have been built on faith. From ancient civilisations that looked to the stars for guidance to modern democracies rooted in the belief that people can govern themselves, faith has always been central to collective progress. Without faith, no social system could endure. The trust we place in institutions, leaders, and each other is an expression of that deeper, almost primal, need to believe in something beyond the self.

Faith in human ingenuity and innovation drives technological advances; faith in education empowers generations; faith in justice sustains movements for equality. It is this same belief that propels the world’s largest economies, energises global cooperation, and nurtures the fragile hope for peace in conflict-ridden regions.

Yet, while faith unites us, it also presents challenges. When faith is exclusive, when it becomes dogmatic or intolerant, it can foster division. When we see beyond the narrow confines of specific ideologies or doctrines, we recognise the universal truth: nobody can be without faith, for it is the basis of human identity.

This enduring faith, however, is not static. It evolves with time, circumstance, and experience. In moments of doubt, faith can waver but rarely disappear. It adapts, sometimes shifting from one domain to another—religion to philosophy, tradition to modernity, or from the personal to the collective, or a combination. This fluidity is not a sign of weakness but of resilience, a testament to the strength of human nature to believe in something despite uncertainty.

What ultimately distinguishes us as a species is not merely our capacity for reason, but our capacity for faith. It is what allows us to envision a future that does not yet exist, to strive toward ideals that seem out of reach, and to find meaning in the chaos. Whether whispered in prayers, enacted through revolutions, or pursued in scientific labs, it remains a powerful, enduring force.

Dr Srinath Sridharan is a policy researcher and corporate adviser. X: @ssmumbai