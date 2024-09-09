Guiding Light: Faith Is The Answer

Blessed is the man who trusts in God and turns to Him at every step. How often do we not get baffled in the face of difficult situations! Yet there is not a problem which has no solution. God is the All-Powerful One who holds in the palm of His Hand the master-key to all problems.

The true joy of life is in the will of the Lord who made me and who made all creatures that breathe the breath of life that I may share God’s Love with them.

Not long ago, a sister came to me. Her husband, whom she loved and who loved her, had decided to stay in a distant country for purposes of business. “He does not need to go so far, leaving me here all alone,” she said. “Pray that he may abandon this idea altogether.”

My answer might have appeared cruel to her at that time: “I will not pray for this or that to happen. I will pray that you may grow into an understanding of what God wills for you and co-operate with His will and let it work, uninterrupted, in and through you!”

The day arrived when she bade her husband a tearful goodbye. “You did not do anything for me,” she said to me. “You could have helped me if only you had wished to do so!”

I smiled and said: “Sister, do not despair! God fulfils Himself in many ways!”

After a few months she met me again. She said, “There is the hand of Divine Love and Wisdom in all that happens. When my husband left, I wept and wept.

Then, gradually, it dawned on me that if God had willed my dear one to travel to a distant land, it must be for my good. Indeed, my husband’s going away has given me many spare hours. I utilise them in a study of the Gita and the Guru Granth Sahib and I feel happy and blest!”

The man who seeks refuge, in the Lord is untouched by troubles and tribulations of the worlds; its wants and woes, it cares and anxieties. He feels like a child resting in the loving arms of its mother. Dropping all his burdens at the Lotus-feet of the Lord, he is freed from the fever and fret of the world.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader