Guiding Light: Educating the Educated

Representative Image | Pixabay

Looking at the current global political scenario, the demand for harmony between various communities, castes and regional, linguistic and other inter-caste groups is on the top of every nation's agenda. There has also been a heightened awareness that, in the absence of harmony, all energy, money and attention is wasted either in efforts to prevent worsening of relations between various antagonistic groups or much efforts have to be made to bring to normalcy the conditions of law and order even after a brief episode of disturbance in relations between various communities or groups has occurred.

Society as it is constituted today is so clearly knit that a disturbance caused by one factor in one sector sets off waves of disturbance in other sectors of the society also. An act of disharmony, wrought by science, technology, education, art or religious worship, in fact by any aspect of the society's life, can upset harmony and let loose the forces of disturbance in all or most other fields as well.

Research has proved that education is one of the most important sectors which can contribute a lot to the well-being and smooth functioning of the society. In order to create a healthy and happy society, in which there is social, political, and economic justice and harmony, education must enlighten the educands on the need to inculcate human values and divine qualities in their life. Presently, this element in education is neglected, as a result of which many highly educated people do not know how to live a peaceful life and how to face their problems without much mental tension. Also, students are not given a clear knowledge of the value of simplicity, honesty, justice, non-violence and fair play. The result is that even after spending so many years in a school and college or at the university, there is often a lack of gentleness, nobility, sincerity and humanism, and an inspiring goal is missing in life.

Society, therefore, may have a high percentage of literates or educated people and yet there may be commotion in legislative bodies, disobedience to orders of the highest court of the land, total disregard for law, criminal tendencies and unsocial habits. One does not need a lengthy explanation to understand that it is the aforesaid factors that create disharmony. Education would, therefore, fulfill its noble objective only if it imparts teaching in such values that create harmonious personality and helps to maintain harmony in the society and man's harmony with Nature, with the environment and with the self.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com