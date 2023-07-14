Guiding Light: Don’t Become A Lightning Rod For Negativity | Pixabay/ representative pic

If you’re a natural empath, or just even sensitive, chances are you will often find yourself listening to traumatic stories from friends, colleagues and sometimes even complete strangers. And empaths are usually good counsellors, which also means you end up internalising at least some of that pain, as you help them analyse the situation and find a resolution.

Karma is the set of impressions that we create as we go about living life, and these impressions also then end up shaping some of what our future will look like. When you work as a counsellor, or even if you’re just counselling a friend, you are intervening in the Karma that is working out in their life, which means you also inherit a portion of it. This is another important aspect to pay attention to, especially if you do this professionally, as you likely counsel several people in a single day.

It is human, of course, to help out a fellow human, we are after all social creatures. It’s truly commendable when you can actually feel the pain of another, and you decide to go above and beyond to help them and make a difference in their lives. Being able to help others does mean that you have a responsibility to look after yourself first, and not just physical wellness, but also mental well being.

A spiritual practice helps prepare you for such a role, in addition to also being able to ground any negativity that you might unintentionally pick up when you’re helping out. It doesn’t have to be very complex, a daily pranayama routine consisting of the basic breath’s (Bhastrika, Anulom Vilom, etc), followed by some meditation works like magic. And if you’ve learnt Kriya Yoga, do incorporate that practice into your daily routine, because in addition to the breath, the grace of the Guru also protects you.

It’s really hard and perhaps even unfair to judge people, but at the end of it you also owe yourself a ‘duty of care’. Whilst sharing pain can be cathartic, it can also in some rare cases become addictive and become a way for someone to seek attention. This will become especially evident if you find the person you’re helping slip into the same regressive patterns or abusive relationship, unless there are some severe constraints, and repeat those difficult conversations.

If you find yourself caught in such a situation, then you should recommend professional help, rather than letting your life be taken over by the cloud of gloom that recurring conversations on the same themes may bring. After all, the intention is to help the person in need in the most effective way, rather than aim to become their knight in shining armour.