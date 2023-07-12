Guiding Light: A Holistic Approach to Global Problems

Representative image | Photo: Pixabay

We all know that the first fundamental truth about all living beings is that they have the natural will and the aspiration to live a peaceful and happy life unless and until life becomes an unbearable burden. Similarly, all institutions are also formed to work for certain laudable, useful, meaningful or necessary aims and goals. And for that they organise and administer themselves for achieving those aims which form the basis for like-minded people to form an institution. Not only do these aims and objects give the individuals and institutions the necessary focus and the emotive force but these also, by their very nature, give them a narrow or sectional outlook. Hence, their first and foremost object and effort always is to achieve their goals, for which each one, manipulates human and material resources first to its own advantage whatever be the effects of these on others.

Now this interest or self-interest or institutional interest is, by its very nature narrow as it does not encompass the whole globe. However noble and laudable be its aims, these relate to particular class, group, country, communities and hence these cannot be considered as holistic (wholistic) in their nature, for these have their own confines or boundaries. So, when each one tries to exert itself to realise its own aims or ambitions which are only sectional or which relate to a segment only, there arises the possibility of struggle among themselves, for each one tries to have human resources, funds, facilities, etc., for fulfilment of its own goals first. It is this struggle that causes pressures and problems and leads to predicament to which it has led. Thus, self-interest, narrow-mindedness, monopolistic tendencies and in the process, marginalisation of others, etc., have been manifestly the main causes of pressures, problems and the present predicament that the world faces today.

So, considering the very nature of things as they are, only such an institution or individuals can bring about harmony, unity, wellbeing of all and universal goodness that is an instrument of Supreme, because only HE alone is the one who is absolutely above narrow or group interests, who acts only on merits and not on any other considerations, who is impartial and who loves all as HIS beloved children. We must realise that human beings, by nature, have social, cultural, political and other limitations and cannot rise above all these. Hence, only by being associated with the Supreme Almighty, they can imbibe his qualities and work for the welfare of all.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

