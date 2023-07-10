Guiding Light: Smile, Smile, All The While! | representative pic

If you wish to overcome irritations and annoyances, you must smile, smile all the while!

Seek to live as a child! The child knows that its mother is near and that it has naught to fear. No mother would wish to bring her child to harm. And so the child knows that nothing can ever go wrong. All is well, all was well, and will ever be well, both tomorrow and a hundred years hence. The person who believes in this will always continue to smile, the smile of bliss.

People often tell me, “We have nothing to smile about.”

If we feel we cannot smile all the time, it is because we are afflicted with the disease of desire. Whenever desires are fulfilled we are ready to smile. When our desires are crossed, we feel miserable and unhappy. When we are in a neutral state— neither happy nor unhappy— we feel bored. It is only when we transcend these three states that we are filled with peace— the peace that passeth, surpasseth understanding.

When the heart of a man is filled with the love of God and love of the suffering children of God, his face wears a divine smile. Such a man carries the joy and peace of God wherever he goes.

Outer conditions— the hassles, worries, irritations and annoyances of daily life— cannot affect such a smile. This is because the divine smile does not depend on outer conditions. It comes from within us. It is there within each one of us. We do not have to acquire it— we have but to regain it. We have lost it for the time being, because we have identified ourselves with our bodies, our senses, with external conditions around us. We have come to believe that there can be no joy in life without sense-indulgence and sense-gratification.

Cheerfulness is indeed the new wonder drug and is the great lubricant of the wheels of life. It diminishes pain, disease; mitigates misfortune; lightens our burden and keeps us free from irritation and annoyance!

Have faith that God is in charge of the Universe. He is the Controller of the destiny of individuals and nations and so nothing can ever go wrong!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

