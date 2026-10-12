Guiding Light: Diversity Of Spirit | Pexels Image

Why should you think God is only one? Why cannot God also be many? Look at creation. There are so many varieties of trees, flowers, birds and human beings. If the Divine has manifested this extraordinary diversity, why should we imagine that the Spirit itself is limited to one form?



The same consciousness expresses itself in infinite ways. Just as you change your appearance to suit an occasion, why should the Divine not have the freedom to manifest in different forms and through different names? The Spirit is not dull or monotonous. It is dynamic, vibrant and full of infinite possibilities.



The ancient seers recognised this diversity of the Divine. They saw divinity in the sun, the moon, the rivers, the mountains and in every living being. They did not see variety as a contradiction to unity. They saw unity expressing itself through variety.

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When you recognise this, you begin to look beyond the boundaries of your own beliefs. You no longer insist that the Divine must be understood in only one way. You make room for other traditions, other expressions of faith and other ways of experiencing the sacred.



When you accept the variety of Divinity, you cease to be a fanatic or a fundamentalist.



The beauty of creation lies in its diversity, and its strength lies in the unity beneath it. To recognise both is wisdom. The One has become many, and the many are expressions of the One. When this understanding dawns, acceptance comes naturally, and the world becomes a family.