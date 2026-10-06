Guiding Light: How Positive Thinking And Gratitude Can Transform Your Life | Representational Image

We invest a great deal of time and thought into how we live on the outside. What we eat, where we live, what we wear, what we drive, what we achieve. And yet the quality of our inner life i.e. the thoughts we carry, the feelings we nurture, the mental habits we repeat without questioning, receives almost no deliberate attention at all. And it is precisely that inner life that determines the quality of everything else. Just as we decide what we will eat, where we will go and what work we will complete, let us also decide what we want to feed our mind. A few moments of gratitude in the morning. A peaceful thought before beginning any work. A conscious decision not to carry someone's harsh words throughout the day. A moment of silence before going to sleep.





How does this sound? These may appear to be small things. But small thoughts, repeated consistently, eventually become the architecture of our personality. And architecture, once built, is hard to ignore. The person who spends years feeding fear and resentment builds a life shaped by fear and resentment, often without ever realising it was a choice. Whereas the person who consistently feeds gratitude and courage builds something entirely different. Both are in same world, but have completely different inner life.



Let us therefore put something beautiful into the storehouse of our mind, the knowledge that expands us, thoughts that strengthen us, acceptance that frees us, gratitude that makes us content, and generosity that reminds us that life is not only about taking but also about giving. Remember, we may not be able to control everything that happens to us. But we can become more conscious of what we allow to happen within us. And perhaps that is what it really means to Think Right. Because when our thinking changes, our feelings begin to change. When our feelings change, our actions change. And when our actions change, the quality of our entire life begins to change. This is not a philosophy reserved for saints or scholars. It is available to every single person who is willing to pause, even briefly and ask: am I feeding my mind what it deserves? So let us not merely dream of living a "king-size" life by having more. Let us learn to live a king-size life by thinking better, feeling deeper, giving more and becoming lighter within.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal, USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Mauritius. To date 9800+ Published Columns have been written by him. You can reach out to him at nikunjji@gmail.com or visit www.brahmakumaris.com)