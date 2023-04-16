Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: What is the source of creativity?

Representative Image | Pixabay

The tendency of the mind to take things which it already knows and reject that it does not know, is one of the main blocks of creativity.

It is very important for us to probe into the source of thought. Often, someone is called a great thinker, but what is a thought? Where does it originate? Is there any way that we can improve the thought process? What is the source of creativity?

Thought is nothing but an impulse of energy and intelligence. There is always a dialogue going on in our own mind. We all have a filter in our minds and we listen through this filter and we accept only that what we already know. Something, which doesn’t already fall within our belief system, we straight away filter them out. This tendency of the mind to take things which it already knows and reject that it does not know, is one of the main blocks of creativity.

The second aspect for creativity is imagination. You will see that every creative person has some imagination. When an imagination comes up, the person will not think whether it is real or not. What appears to be unreal and pure imagination can bring out creativity.

Many inventions have happened through imagination and linking that imagination to the present state of ground reality. If you are thinking only of the ground reality, then no creativity will happen. And also, if you base yourself, purely on imagination, even then, there is no creativity. A balance is needed.

In life, a balance between our intellect and our heart, or feeling, or intuition is needed. Listening to our gut feeling, developing that intuitive ability within us is another aspect of creativity. So, when such blocks come in us, there is a way to eliminate them — by studying the seven layers of our existence.

Many times we are not even aware that we are breathing. We don’t care to look into something that keeps our body alive. Our breath has great secrets to offer.

A little knowledge about the seven layers of existence (body, breath, mind, intellect, memory, ego and self) makes a big difference in our lives. It brings cheer, freshness and we become so alive and childlike. If you are cheerful, you will be creative, otherwise, you will be so dull.