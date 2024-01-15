Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Do you feel blessed?

Representative Image | Pixabay

Everybody asks for blessings. Usually people say, “Guruji, please give me blessings”. Even if someone doesn’t want anything, they need blessings! Whichever Guru you go to, the only words which come out are, “Give me blessings”. And these are mere words tumbling out of your mouth. But how do we obtain blessings? We have not learnt this. There is no dearth of blessings. You get more blessings than necessary. When you ask for blessings, you should have an honest and clean mind. When you have a truthful mind, that mind becomes capable of receiving and absorbing blessings.

Break through all the barriers and feel you are blessed. This is the one and only step you have to take — the rest will all happen. This deep sense of feeling I am blessed can help you overcome all obstacles in life. You receive courage and confidence, and you will open up for grace to pour in.

Once you realise you are blessed, then all complaints disappear, all grumblings disappear, all insecurities disappear, a sense of feeling unloved disappears, and along with it a sense of wanting love disappears.

Blessings come in various forms.

If you are generous, blessing comes to you as abundance. If you are hardworking, blessing comes to you as happiness. If you are lazy, blessing comes to you as hard work! (Laughter). If you are pleasure loving, blessing comes to you as dispassion. If you are dispassionate, blessing comes to you as knowledge of the Self.

If you don’t realise you are blessed, then doership begins. To make a difference in your life, feel you are blessed. Especially for those on this path of Knowledge, there is every reason for you to feel blessed. This is the first step towards the Self.