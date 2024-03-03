Guiding Light By Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Are You A Good Leader?

Representative Image | Steve Watts/Pixabay

A major aspect of good leadership is letting go of control. Are you in control when you’re sleeping or when you’re dreaming? No! Are you in control of any other function in your body? Your heart is pumping blood all by itself. Are you in control of the Sun and Moon moving around the earth or even the earth rotating on its pwn axis? Are you in control of the thoughts that come into your head? So, when you realise you really do not have any control over all major things that are happening in your life then you will realise that the idea that you are in control is an illusion. And this will relax you.

A leader sets an example. He doesn’t just order around; he does it first so that others can do it. A good leader is the one who creates leaders and not followers. He takes good care of those whom he is leading. He delegates responsibility.

A leader does not worry about position. The respect that one gains through virtue is very different from the respect one gains through the position. The respect you get through a position is short-lived and temporary. But the respect that you gain because of your virtues, your attitude is there with you all the time. You may be a chairman of this committee, a president of that committee, or you may be a barrister here or a governor of some state — these are all momentary, temporary. These positions come and go. And the respect you get because of this position is not genuine, it is not from the heart, it is not true. But the respect you gain because you are a nice person is genuine, it lasts long.

A good leader is one who does not drop things when challenges appear rather he is alert in times of crisis rather than being disturbed by it. A leader should have a fine balance of listening to the head as well as the heart.

Be multidimensional put yourself in other person’s shoes, look from the other person’s point of view. Be a good communicator and have a direct approach.

Self-judgment is an obstruction. Don’t judge yourself. When you judge yourself, you are judging others also. Judgment is very similar to self-blame. A good leader is one who does not care for comfort, but who stretches himself or herself beyond the comfort zone. Anything creative, dynamic and great can happen only when you stretch beyond your comfort zone where you are often struck. You think you cannot do something: just make an effort and put one step ahead, and you will find that that you are expanding your comfort zone. Creativity transcends your comfort zone.

A leader should have a long term vision and should have short term plans to work on it.

A good leader should be ‘satya-darshi’ (truthful), ‘sam-darshi’ (equanimous), ‘priya-darshi’ (pleasant personality), ‘par-darshi’ (transparent) and ‘door-darshi’ (farsighted). A leader should have a mission and a vision and a spirit of sacrifice, compassion and commitment.