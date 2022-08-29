Guiding Light: Burn Anger Before Anger Burns You

Representational Image | Pixabay

When a person gets angry, he activates certain glands in the body. The face reddens, blood pressure increases, the voice rises to a higher pitch, breathing becomes faster and deeper, the heart-beats become harder, the muscles of the arms and legs tighten. Recent researches have proved that people who are easily prone to anger get heart attacks more easily. So, burn anger, before anger burns you!

It has also been proved that when a person is calm, peaceful, happy, the digestive processes work normally. When a man comes under the influence of anger, the digestive processes are paralysed. Therefore, doctors recommend that you should be cheerful and in good humour when you eat.

There are three ways of handling anger:

Firstly, is the way of expression. Psychiatrists tell us that it is good to express anger. Expression gives you relief, for you get some satisfaction at having given a piece of your mind to the other person. But expression is not the right way. Expression is very much like a cyst. You have it operated upon and get relief for some time. But the cyst gets filled up again, and you are in for another operation.

The second is the way of suppression which drives anger into the subconscious: there it works its subconscious havoc. But suppression is also not the right way. Through suppression, we push our resentments into the subconscious where they may develop into a complex and affect our entire behaviour and attitude towards life.

The right way is the way of forgiveness, of patience and forbearance. Forgive, and be free! Every night, before you retire, actually go over the happenings of the day. Has someone cheated you? Has someone offended you? Has someone hurt you or ill-treated you? Call out that person’s name and say, “Mr. X, I forgive you!” “Mrs. Y, I forgive you!” “Miss Z, I forgive you!” You will have a peaceful sleep and beautiful dreams. The right way to overcome anger is the way of forgiveness.

Today, when evening comes, you can go to bed in peace and be happy because you were able to pardon the numerous hurts you received during the day.”

It is not individuals or situations that cause anger. It is one’s own reaction or response to individuals and situations that determines whether we will be angry or otherwise.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philisopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader