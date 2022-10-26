Guiding Light: Bhagini Hasta Bhojanam

Aaichi Savali

Deepawali is a long festival spreading across five days. Dhana Trayodashi marks the first day of festivities, which occurs on the thirteenth day in the waning cycle of the moon. Naraka Chaturdashi is the fourteenth day when the elimination of Narakasura is re-lived. The main festival of Deepavali, the maximum celebration, occurs on Amavasya (new moon day). It is followed by Prathama celebrated as Bali Padyami, and the fifth day is ‘Yama Dwitiya’, the second tithi on the rising cycle of the moon. This day is popularly called ‘Bhai Duj’ or ‘Bhau Beej’, brother’s day happening on the second tithi. ‘Bhagini hasta bhojanam’ is the occasion, literally meaning brother eating food given by hands of sister.

There are two prominent festivals that celebrate the brother-sister relationship. First is the Raksha Bandhan, where sisters request the brothers for protection. They seek the presence of their brothers during the thick and thin of life, especially when the protective cover moves out of their heads. The perpetual assurance is sought and as a mark of reminding of the sisters’ expectation, ‘raksha’, wrist-string is tied. Visibility brings in voluntariness is the hope, as out of sight is out of mind.

The second major festival involving brother-sister relations is ‘Bhagini hasta bhojanam’. Puranic incidence of Yama (brother) visiting Yamuna (sister) on this day and having food at his sister’s place resulted in boon giving. The boon sought by Yamuna had perpetual benefits beyond time and space. She asked for the longevity and avoidance of ‘apa-mrutyu’ (untimely death) for all the brothers who have food at their sisters’ place on this day. The tradition of brothers eating at their sisters’ place continues.

On this day brothers make efforts to visit the place of their sisters, especially after the marriage takes them away. This is one day when sisters get an assurance that brothers shall surely visit them. The act of wishing good for brothers is welcome, especially around their ‘ayu’, the longevity. Revitalising the bonds even if living spaces and places apart is warmly welcome. What goes into the plate is less important. What is in the heart is what counts. May all sisters’ prayers come true and their brothers do well. May universal brotherhood prevail is the prayer.

Dr S Ainavolu is a professor at VPSoM, DYPU, Navi Mumbai. Views are personal. You can read more at https://www.ainavolu.in/