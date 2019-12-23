Guiding Light: Best Business Formula

Every day, the world grows a little bit more, expanding its concrete tentacles farther and farther. We now have cities more than jungles, and in this world, the most important thing seems to be money. Life is about building yourself in all the different aspects- mentally, spiritually, emotionally, financially and in every way possible. And, the most important aspect in life right now is money. There was a question asked by a practitioner to a Siddha when they were in the mountains together. The practitioner wished to know how he could create wealth once he went back down into the city. How does one make it as he had heard that it was not easy? To this question, the Siddha replied that he should get himself a business partner.

Two heads are better than one and teamwork makes all the difference when it comes to attaining a goal. The enlightened Siddha explained that he (the practitioner) should in fact, get the best business partner possible. On inquiring about how he could find such a person, and where should he go; the Siddha explained. God who is the creator of all and everything makes the ideal business partner. With God beside you, and as your partner, you will not fail in anything that you do. The chances of failure are almost nil.

Share, communicate and talk to Him, building a solid bond with Him. And just like any other business, define the profit-sharing formula with your partner. Is the partnership going to be on the basis of 60:40, 10:90 or 50:50? Whatever it is that you decide, stay committed to it. Follow a set of ethics and be sincere to this whole process. If your business profit-sharing was 20:80 then ensure that you utilize the share of profit belonging to God for Him alone. How this is done is that you serve the world, and don’t let anyone else know about this service. Let only God be your witness. This is the best way to conduct your business.

— Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Master & Lifestyle Coach