Guiding Light: Become spiritual and happy

-- Grand Master Akshar

Every human being who inhabits this planet needs to cover his basic requirements of food, clothing and shelter. To this end, we are all engaged in carrying out some activity or the other. As employed individuals, our days are occupied with the fulfilment of our duties to earn our livelihood. However, we are so caught up in this process of simply living to earn that we forget to live life.

Like little hamsters running in circles, we run in a mindless circle of eating, sleeping, waking, working etc. in due course of time, this only serves to cause a deep void within us. Life becomes a mundane existence where there is no happiness. While it is important that we become successful in the paths that we have chosen, there is more to life than drudgery.

We are not machines, but humans with a wide palette of feelings, desires and emotions. Therefore, life is a combination of both success and happiness. When we are happy, we become more capable of achieving a blissful state of mind. All over the world, we can now witness people experiencing varying levels of anxiety, and depression. We should also work towards our happiness, only then can we enjoy our successes.

When we practise the emotion of gratitude, we can experience a glow from within. By inculcating the habit of expressing gratitude in our lives, we can be happy. Showing gratitude increases our sense of contentment and makes each and every moment feel complete. When we bring in this sense of fulfilment into our lives, it increases our well-being. Being grateful is a divine sentiment that opens up many doors of opportunity for us. This, in turn, creates value in our life and enhances our experience of it.