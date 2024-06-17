Guiding Light: Be Inwardly Detached

Representative Image | Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Life is like the rainbow – a multicoloured, multisplendoured thing, in which the joy of sunshine and the tears of rainfall are both reflected equally. Conditions are not always to our liking. When we are placed in such adverse conditions, we must accept them and rise above them with patience and fortitude. There is a simple mantra which will help us pass through the most adverse circumstances with a smile: This too shall pass!

Life does not come to us with a special warranty. That is why our sages and saints gave us the mantra: “This too shall pass away.”

We need to remind ourselves of this great truth that God has made us in a special way. We are so obsessed, overcome by the material world of maya that we fail to realise this Divinity within us. Material things cannot be compared to the Life Eternal. All things will pass away. Therefore, develop the spirit of detachment. Attend to your duties – but be inwardly detached, knowing that nothing, nobody belongs to you. You are only an actor – and also a spectator – in the ever-unfolding, cosmic drama of life.

Grow in the spirit of surrender to God and the Guru. “Not my will, but Thy Will be done!” By accepting God’s Will in a spirit of detachment, we will escape from the vicious cycle of desire-disappointment-frustration-pain, and acquire the spirit of contentment. We will begin to experience the peace that passeth, indeed surpasseth understanding.

Wisdom consists in accepting God’s Will — not with despair or resignation, but in peace and faith, knowing that our journey through life has been perfectly planned by Infinite love and Infinite wisdom. There is a meaning of mercy in all that happens to us, for God is all love and all wisdom. Therefore, if something comes to me that is contrary to my personal will, I must accept it as the Will of God. There can be no mistake in God’s Plan for us!

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader