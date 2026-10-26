Guiding Light: Art Of Effective Communication | File Pic

To succeed in the material world, strong communication skills are necessary. And a calm, collected mind is an essential prerequisite for skillful communication that helps you handle any situation well.

Suppose you are talking to someone and they go off on a tangent. Either you have the patience and time to listen to all that they want to say or you skillfully pause and put forward your view.

This is a very skillful thing to do - one is listening and the other is to share your opinions.

You do not make an impact if you only listen, they will go back with the same opinion. And if you keep talking without giving the other a chance to say what they want to, then also the communication is ineffective. Because the other person starts listening less when they are not given a chance to share their view.

So steering the conversation is a balancing act. You have to listen a little bit and also put your opinion across in a skillful manner.

Many times because of the lack of skills, we don’t know how to drive the conversation, it loses its way and nothing of value comes out of the discussion. But if you are skillful, you will know how to steer the dialogue. If you have clarity in mind, you will know where you want the conversation to go.

At the same time, you should not be too rigid, rude or insensitive. If you just impose your opinion on others and don’t even listen to what they have to say, even though you may be correct, you will come across as a very dictatorial personality.

If you feel a lot of distance between the person with whom you want to communicate, then communication cannot be effective. Any kind of prejudice, a stressed and confused mind are also barriers to good communication.

With the skills to communicate effectively, you can overcome many of the conflicts that engulf your life and your environment.

But how do you communicate skillfully? There is a Vedic couplet that says: Speak the truth, speak pleasantly. Do not speak an unpleasant truth, and do not speak a pleasant lie!

So, it is not just about what you say, but how you say it. Finding the right way to express yourself requires intelligence and a sharpness of observation that come from practicing meditation regularly, spending some time in silence.