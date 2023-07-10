Good News This Sawan Somvaar! Pilgrims From Baltal Camp Resume Amarnath Yatra Towards Holy Shrine

Amarnath Yatra | PTI/File

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal base camp on Monday morning following weather improvement in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. As per an official, the administration also resumed Chopper services for the convenience of the pilgrims. The Yatra resumed from the Pahalgam base camp on Sunday afternoon. WATCH VIDEO

Pilgrimage resumes after 4-day break

The yatra was suspended on Friday following widespread rain and landslides, particularly along the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Over 90,000 devotees take darshan

As the weather showed significant improvement on Sunday, a batch of 6,491 pilgrims performed darshan at Amarnath holy cave. Among the 93,929 pilgrims who had paid obeisance at the cave shrine till Sunday included 4,700 men, 1,456 women, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 6 Sadvis.

More about Amarnath Yatra 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday held a meeting with senior administrative, police and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board officials to review arrangements for the annual pilgrimage and restoration of the National Highway stretch that was affected by incessant rainfall.

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Monday after a portion of a road caved in the Ramban district, J&K Police said earlier in a press note.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to LG Sinha on Sunday and took updates about Amarnath Yatra which was halted since Friday due to heavy rains.

Facilities provided to devotees

According to an official statement, pilgrims are being assisted during their entire journey by state agencies and civil departments by making all the essentials and facilities available to devotees.

Under the supervision of camp directors, the entire facilities are extended to yatris including 'Langars' (community kitchen), health facilities, assistance by service providers including 'poniwallaa', 'pithuwalas', 'dandiwalas', sanitation, and many other assistance, the statement said.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.