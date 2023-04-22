Gangotri & Yamunotri Dham open on Akshaya Tritiya: First puja in PM Modi's name, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at Kharsali |

Good news for devotees who were awaiting the opening of Gangotri & Yamunotri Dham open on Akshaya Tritiya. The doors of Gangotri Dham have been opened at 12.35 pm and that of Yamunotri Dham at 12.41 in the afternoon for the darshan. The religious would be open for the next six months from today, April 22.

Since its opening, earlier on Saturday, the first puja was performed in the name of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Several pilgrims took blessings of the Devi at the holy shrine which included the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami along with temple officials.

The Chief Minister offered prayers at Kharsali, Yamunotri on Saturday. Following his visit, the festive doli of Maa Yamuna was sent from Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham.

He informed that the Chardham Yatra of Uttarakhand has started. Furthermore, he said that Chardham Yatra will be celebrated with enthusiasm. The portals of Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April and Badrinath Dham on 27 April.

Devotees on Chardham Yatra were welcomed on their arrival at Dev Bhoomi. Flowers were showered on them by helicopter.

The leader welcomed the devotees coming from the country and abroad to Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand. He said that the "blessings of Lord Badri Vishal, Baba Kedar, Maa Yamunotri and Gangotri remain on everyone."

Pushkar Singh Dhami also took the blessings of Mother Ganga ji by offering prayers at Gangotri Dham and welcomed all the devotees coming on Chardham Yatra.

It was suggested that the state government is determined for safe and smooth travel. Every possible facility will be made available to the devotees in the state. He said that all arrangements for the yatra are being regularly monitored.

Chairman of Gangotri Mandir Committee Mr. Harish Semwal told that on Friday at 12:15 minutes, Maa Ganga's festival doli left for Gangotri Dham from Mukhba village for its winter stay. After taking night rest at Bhairav Temple located in Bhairav Valley, the next day morning at 8 am Maa Ganga's Utsav Doli reached Gangotri Dham. Where Ganga Poojan, Ganga Sahastranam recitation and special poojas were performed along with rituals, at 12:35 on Sarvath Amrit Siddha Yoga, the doors of Gangotri Dham were opened for the devotees to visit.

Mr. Suresh Uniyal, Secretary of the Yamunotri Temple Committee, told that on Saturday morning, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doli of Maa Yamuna left for Yamunotri Dham from Kharsali village at 8 am. Doli reached Yamunotri Dham at 11 am. Where after offering prayers and performing Havan, the doors of Yamunotri Dham have been opened for devotees to visit at 12:41 in Abhijeet Muhurta with Vedic chanting.