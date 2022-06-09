Ganga Dussehra 2022: Everything you need to know about the festival

Image credits: Google

Ganga Dussehra is also called as Ganga Gangavatara/Jeth Ka Dussehra. This year, the festival is celebrated on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The festival honours river Ganga and marks the descent of Ganga on Earth. The festival is celebrated on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar.

History

According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagirath had prayed to Lord Brahma to purify the soul of his forefathers. Lord Brahma replied saying that the king needs to tell Lord Shiva as it is difficult to get Ganga on Earth because of her rage. King Bhagirath prays to Lord Shiva who gets happy with his prayers and controls Ganga's rage and brings her to Earth.

Significance

It is believed that when devotees worship Ganga they get mukti from their sins and also attend salvation.

Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat starts at 8:21 am on 9th June and 10th June till 7:25 pm

The festival is celebrated in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Varanasi, Patna, Garhmukteshwar and Prayagraj where devotees meditate and take a holy dip in the Ganga. Devotees also religiously perform Pitra Tarpan for their late forefathers on Ganga Dussehra.

Read Also Guiding Light: The art of remembrance