Ganesh Utsav 2023: First Darshan Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja To Happen On THIS Date, Live Link & Details Inside

Lalbaugcha Raja |

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mumbaikars who await to welcome Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings during the auspicious period of Ganesh Utsav are nearing the date of the big event. One of the city's popular Ganpati pandals, Lalbaugcha Raja will mark the first darshan soon this month. The date for the same has been announced by the authorities. They also shared a YouTube link to the live telecast from the pandal. Live darshan VIDEO of Lalbaugcha Raja 2023:

First Darshan Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja: Date & Time

The very first darshan of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja would take place on September 15, Friday. The time when Bappa will reveal his enchanting appearance to the devotees is seven in the evening. The special event holds restricted entries and will be shown live on YouTube for devotees.

Balasaheb Kamble, President of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal informed the media that the first darshan of the Ganpati murti there would be marked on September 15, followed by the pandal being open for darshan and celebration of the festival from September 19 to 28.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also 7 Apps Every Devotee Of Ganpati Bappa Must Have On Their Phones

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)