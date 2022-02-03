Ganesh Jayanti 2022: Date, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

February 4 will mark the celebration of the auspicious day of Maghi Ganesh Jayanti or simply, Ganesh Jayanti.

Across Maharashtra, this festival is known by many different names: Maghi Ganpati, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi.

Significance:

According to drikpanchang.com, Ganesh Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. As per Hindu calendar, it is observed on Shukla Chaturthi during Magha lunar month. Ganesha Jayanti during Magha month is mainly observed in Maharashtra and coastal regions of Konkan.

On this day, devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a fast on this day. And it is believed that whosoever worships Lord Ganesha on this day is blessed with divine happiness and all the wishes are fulfilled.

Ganesha Jayanti 2022: Tithi and timings for Mumbai

Date: February 4

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:44 AM to 02:01 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:38 AM on Feb 04, 2022

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:47 AM on Feb 05, 2022

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

