Enthusiasm Works Wonders

Enthusiasm is like the electric current that keeps the engine of success constantly in motion. It was Edward Butler who said: some men can stay enthusiastic for thirty minutes; some for thirty days but the successful man stays enthusiastic for thirty years!

The word enthusiasm comes from the Greek root which means “God within”. It is the fire, the passion that burns within you and fuels your journey to success. Enthusiasm is the greatest asset you can possess– for it can take you further than money, power or influence.

The great American philosopher Emerson, was a strong believer in enthusiasm. “Don’t waste yourself in rejections,” he would say, “but chant the beauty of the good!”

When pessimism and despair are cast out, and optimism and enthusiasm are cultivated, you will find miracles happening in your daily life. Ability, qualifications and experience cannot compensate for the lack of enthusiasm in a man who wishes to achieve success.

No matter what the task you have in hand, do it with enthusiasm. Give it the best you have and you will accomplish a great deal.

It has been said that enthusiasm and success are like the proverbial chicken and egg. You cannot say which comes first. But if you wish to succeed at anything, you need to be enthusiastic about it!

A General was visiting a platoon of paratroopers. Chatting to them after the formal inspection, he asked a few of them, “Do you like jumping out of planes?”

“I love it sir!” replied the first paratrooper.

“How do you like jumping?” He asked the second one. “It’s a fantastic experience sir!” exclaimed the soldier. “I couldn’t imagine not doing it.”

“What about you,” he asked the next man.

“I’m terrified every time I do it sir,” he answered. “I can’t say that I like it.”

“Why do you do it then?” enquired the General.

“Because I love being with the guys who enjoy doing it,” was the reply. Enthusiasm is like a fire that warms others around you!

(Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader)