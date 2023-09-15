Paryushan Mahaparva 2023: AI To Make Spirituality Accessible Globally | Salman Ansari FPJ

On Wednesday evening, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) introduced the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make spirituality more accessible to people globally. The mission introduced eight global languages using voice synthesis in which SRMD founder, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s voice will be available. Rakeshji has been in the city for Paryushan Mahaparva from September 12 and will continue to give pravachan predominantly in Gujarati till September 19 at the NSCI Dome, Worli.

On Wednesday evening, the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, also participated in the celebrations and expressed his appreciation for the spiritual and social initiatives of the SRMD.

At the event, Governor Bais was also bestowed with the Jain Dharma Hiteshi Award for his support towards the Jain community in upholding its heritage. In the spirit of celebrating the mission’s multi-lingual initiatives, he also launched a special series named ‘Dealing with Anger Effectively’ by Rakeshji and a meditation on Forgiveness.

SRMD's Vision On Using AI

Efforts to bring multilingual initiative started about a year ago to translate Rakeshji’s discourses that have over 1.2 million subscribers across 191 countries through YouTube. These include global languages like Hindi, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, Mandarin and English. A series of discourses translated in Rakeshji’s own voice using AI was also introduced along with over 30 social media pages for better outreach. SRMD said it’s the first faithbased organisation to pioneer the use of AI.

Sharing his vision behind the AI initiative, the vice-president of SRMD, Atmarpit Nemiji said, “This effort has shown that cutting-edge technology and AI, when channelised correctly, can have a massive impact in promoting universal peace and global harmony. This will be a tool to carry Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji’s profound discourses, emanating straight from his deep inner experiences, beyond the barriers of languages and countries, and bring a powerful transformation in the lives of spiritual seekers.”