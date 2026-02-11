Ego vs True Self: Why Pampering Our Ego Causes Suffering And How Awareness Sets Us Free

Most of us would agree to the fact that we all have EGO, which gets us into trouble very often. And yet, we keep on pampering it. | Representational Image

Most of us would agree to the fact that we all have EGO, which gets us into trouble very often. And yet, we keep on pampering it. Why? because we do not know the difference between our true self and our ego. This is mainly because we identify ourselves as simply ME, and it is this mistake of ours that creates much unnecessary suffering and emotional pain in our lives.

‘Ego’, in psychological terms, refers to a person's sense of self-esteem, self-importance, and identity. While a healthy level of ego is essential for a person's well-being and self-confidence, excessive and unchecked ego can lead to a variety of negative side effects. According to psychologists, healthy ego development is crucial for building self-esteem and navigating life's challenges with confidence. However, the line between a healthy ego and an inflated one can be quite thin. An inflated ego, often referred to as "egotism" or "egotistical behaviour", occurs when a person's sense of self-importance becomes exaggerated.

One of the biggest challenges with ego is that it disguises itself as self-respect. We begin to believe that letting go, apologising, or accepting our mistakes will somehow make us smaller. However, in reality, it is quite the opposite. Remember! True strength lies in the ability to remain flexible, receptive, and humble without feeling threatened. When ego dominates, relationships suffer, communication weakens, and emotional distance slowly replaces understanding. The true self, on the other hand, is calm, observant, and secure. It does not need constant approval because it is rooted in awareness rather than comparison.

Recognising ego is not about suppressing it or fighting with it; it is about noticing it, gently and honestly. The moment we start observing our thoughts, reactions, and emotional triggers, a natural gap begins to form between who we truly are and what the ego demands. In that space of awareness lies freedom. Freedom from constant inner conflict, freedom from needless suffering, and freedom to live with greater clarity, balance, and peace.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date 9000+ published columns have been written by him. nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com