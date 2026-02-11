 Ego vs True Self: Why Pampering Our Ego Causes Suffering And How Awareness Sets Us Free
A spiritual educator explains that while a healthy ego builds confidence, an inflated one fuels conflict and emotional pain. Ego often disguises itself as self-respect, making apology or flexibility seem like weakness. True strength, the writer argues, lies in humility, awareness and the ability to observe one’s reactions calmly.

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj jiUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Most of us would agree to the fact that we all have EGO, which gets us into trouble very often. And yet, we keep on pampering it. | Representational Image

Most of us would agree to the fact that we all have EGO, which gets us into trouble very often. And yet, we keep on pampering it. Why? because we do not know the difference between our true self and our ego. This is mainly because we identify ourselves as simply ME, and it is this mistake of ours that creates much unnecessary suffering and emotional pain in our lives.

‘Ego’, in psychological terms, refers to a person's sense of self-esteem, self-importance, and identity. While a healthy level of ego is essential for a person's well-being and self-confidence, excessive and unchecked ego can lead to a variety of negative side effects. According to psychologists, healthy ego development is crucial for building self-esteem and navigating life's challenges with confidence. However, the line between a healthy ego and an inflated one can be quite thin. An inflated ego, often referred to as "egotism" or "egotistical behaviour", occurs when a person's sense of self-importance becomes exaggerated.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & the UK. To date 9000+ published columns have been written by him. nikunjji@gmail.com; www.brahmakumaris.com

