Durga Ashtami vrat: Everything you need to know

Durga ashtami vrat is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Masik Durga ashtami is observed during the ashtami tithi (8th day) of the shukla paksha (bright lunar fortnight). This day arrives every month, according to the Hindu calendar. On this particular day, Goddess Durga is worshipped and the day is known as ‘Virashtami’. Devotees fast to seek the divine blessings of the goddess.

Fasting is important for the day. Some devotees observe fast by drinking milk and eating fruits. Eating non-vegetarian food and alcohol is prohibited. The devotee must sleep on the floor and be away from all comforts and luxuries.

Devotees also wake up early in the morning to make several offerings to Goddess in the form of flowers, Chandan and dhoop. Kumari Puja also takes place on the auspicious day of Durga Ashtami Vrat. Hindu devotees also give food or dakshina to Brahmins post completing puja rituals. Devotees also recite various devi mantras on this day and also read the Durga Ashtami vrat katha.