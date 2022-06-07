e-Paper Get App

Durga Ashtami vrat: Everything you need to know

On this particular day, Goddess Durga is worshipped

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Freepik

Durga ashtami vrat is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Masik Durga ashtami is observed during the ashtami tithi (8th day) of the shukla paksha (bright lunar fortnight). This day arrives every month, according to the Hindu calendar. On this particular day, Goddess Durga is worshipped and the day is known as ‘Virashtami’. Devotees fast to seek the divine blessings of the goddess.

Fasting is important for the day. Some devotees observe fast by drinking milk and eating fruits. Eating non-vegetarian food and alcohol is prohibited. The devotee must sleep on the floor and be away from all comforts and luxuries.

Devotees also wake up early in the morning to make several offerings to Goddess in the form of flowers, Chandan and dhoop. Kumari Puja also takes place on the auspicious day of Durga Ashtami Vrat. Hindu devotees also give food or dakshina to Brahmins post completing puja rituals. Devotees also recite various devi mantras on this day and also read the Durga Ashtami vrat katha.

Read Also
Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Seek inner perfection, not a perfect life
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeSpiritualityDurga Ashtami vrat: Everything you need to know

RECENT STORIES

Former Punjab forest minister Dharamsot held on graft charges, ex-minister Gilzian also booked

Former Punjab forest minister Dharamsot held on graft charges, ex-minister Gilzian also booked

Thane: TMC chief appeals to residents to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols

Thane: TMC chief appeals to residents to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols

Kerala gold smuggling case: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan resign after explosive revelation by Swapna...

Kerala gold smuggling case: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan resign after explosive revelation by Swapna...

Better late than never: MBMC starts pulling down rickety buildings in Mira Bhayandar

Better late than never: MBMC starts pulling down rickety buildings in Mira Bhayandar

Mumbai: Cyber Police issues fresh notice to Google seeking details of loan apps

Mumbai: Cyber Police issues fresh notice to Google seeking details of loan apps