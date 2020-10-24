Doc Destiny: Number ten and the 'ten-headed'

Dussehra, also called Vijaya Dashmi is an auspicious festival that is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across India. The festival which is celebrated after Maha Navami symbolizes the victory of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Rama had defeated and killed Ravana, the demon King of Lanka who kidnapped Lord Rama’s wife, Devi Sita, and held her captive in his palace, in Sri Lanka.

Though, on the day of Dussehra, Lord Rama is worshipped along with Devi Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman, but in today’s column we will try to unravel the lesser-known characteristics of the Asura King and the numerological connection between Dussehra and Numerology.

Just like the name suggests, ‘Dus’ in Dussehra – Which means ten in Hindi depicts the ten heads of Ravana. And hence, Ravana is also referred as Dashanan, which means ‘ten-headed’. But very few people may know that Ravana was not born with ten heads. He performed intense penance – Tapasya to Lord Brahma which lasted for several years, It is believed that the demon King chopped off his head ten times as a sacrifice to appease the Creator. Each time when the Ravana sliced his head off, a new head arose.

Pleased with Ravana’s austerity, Lord Brahma appeared in front of Ravana after his tenth decapitation and offered Asura king a boon. The King of Lanka then asked for immortality which Brahma refused but gave him celestial nectar of immortality which was stored under his navel.

The number ten in numerology indicates the ‘Wheel of Fortune’. It’s a number that signifies ‘Up and Down’, and movements like ‘Manthan’, the good and bad, and the evil and godly. Ravana’s ten head signifies ten negative forms of love.

Ten evils & virtues of the ten heads of Ravana: The evil mind has: Kama- (Lust), Krodha (Anger), Moha (Attachment), Lobha (Greed), Mada (Pride), Maatsyasya Or Irshya (Envy), Ghrina (Hatred), Bhaya (Fear), Jaddata (Insensibility) and Ahankar (Ego).

Ravana’s ten heads symbolize six Shastras and four Vedas which makes him a great scholar and the most intelligent person of his time. Sankhyashastra (Mathematics), Yog Shastra (Yoga and Meditation), Nyayashastra (Law and Administration), Vaisheshik Shastra (Physics, Astronomy, Mechanics), Purvamimansa (Philosophy, Justification), Uttar Mimansa Shastra, Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samveda, Atharvaveda.

Ravana was a master in astrology. It is said that he broke one of Saturn’s arms when Shani deva refused to be in a perfect position which would make Meghnad, Ravana’s son immortal. While Ravana was dying, Lakshman ran towards him so that he can learn diplomacy from the demon King. His ten heads represented a mammoth pool of knowledge and experience as a ruler and scholar.