Diwali 2022: Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali; read to know more about significance and Shubh Muhrat

Representative image | File

Narak Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali is celebrated differently in different parts of the country. Usually, Narak Chathurdashi is celebrated a day after Dhanteras and a day before Diwali, but this year Diwali and Narak Chathurdashi will be celebrated on the same day, i.e., on October 24.

Narak Chathurdashi has various names across the country, but this is marked to celebrate the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon king Narkasur.

It is believed to have an oil bath before sunrise (Abhyanga Snan) as Lord Krishna's oil bath to wipe all the blood grime off his body after killing Narkasur.

How is Narka Chaturdashi celebrated in different parts of the country:

Across the country, Narak Chathurdashi is known as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaturdashi, Roop Chaudas, Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi, and Bhoot Chaturdashi.

In West Bengal, 14 diyas are lit to welcome the 14 family forefathers. It is known as Bhoot Chaturdashi in West Bengal.

In Maharashtra, people take Abhyanga Snan, which is believed to be auspicious. People use sesame oil and later bathe with Ubtan.

Shuba Muhrat:

The Shuba Muhrat for Narak Chathurdashi or Chhoti Diwali will start on October 23 at 6.03 PM and will end the next day, October 24, at 5.27 PM.