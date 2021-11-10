Chhath Puja 2021: Timings, muhurat, rituals, here's all you need to know

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious and important Hindu festivals celebrated mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chhath involves the offering of 'arghya' by fasting women to Lord Surya (Sun God0 in knee-deep water. It involves elaborate rituals spanning over three days.

This year, the festival began from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'arghya' to Lord Surya.

Rituals:

Rituals include taking holy baths, fasting for 36 hours, sometimes even without water, worshipping the sun and offering prasad that includes fruits, puris and kheer in the puja. An offering called 'arghya' is offered to Lord Surya on the evening of the first day and the morning of the second.

According to drikpanchang.com, Lord Surya, the god of energy and of the life-force, is worshipped during the Chhath Puja to promote well-being, prosperity and progress.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath.

Chhath Puja Timings for Mumbai:

Date: November 10

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 06:43 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 06:01 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on Nov 09, 2021

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 08:25 AM on Nov 10, 2021

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:19 AM IST