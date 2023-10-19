Bilva Nimantran 2023: Date, Significance, And All You Need To Know

Bilva Nimantran 2023 | FPJ

The sixth day of Navratri marks the start of Durga Puja, an auspicious event where devotees pray to the Goddess for protection and well-being. The celebration and festivities come live on the Shashti (6th day) of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Bilva Nimantran is observed on this day and it falls on October 20, 2023. It is followed by Mahasaptami, Mahaashtami, and Mahanavami.

At times, Durga Puja begins on the fifth day if the Shashti Thithi occurs before a new morning or sunrise. In such a case, Panchami is observed only until sunset.

One must note that Bilva Nimantran is an important ritual during the Shashti. It refers to the prayers offered to the Goddess and Lord Shiva by offering Bilva leaves. Some also offer respect to the tree. by performing the Bodhon ritual consisting of installing a water-filled Kalash to the Bilva or Bel tree.

Bilva Nimantran is considered a spiritual way to awaken Goddess Durga and invite her to the festivities. Before inviting her divine presence to the puja on the following day, She is invoked in the Bilva Tree or one of its branches. The best time to carry out Bilva Nimantran puja and invoke Goddess Durga is during Sanyakal (Evening). This year, the Shubh Muhurat for the same falls between 03:30 PM to 05:47 PM on Friday.