Bhagwat Vijay Yatra: Spiritual Mentor Lal Govind Das To Deliver Lectures In London This June; Check Dates & More

Sriman Lal Govind Das |

Sriman Lal Govind Das, disciple of H.H. Radha Govind Goswami Maharaj, is a dignified preacher of key vedic scriptures in Vaishnavisim which include the Bhagvad Gita, Srimad Bhagwatam, Ramayana, and many others. This month, he is on a spiritual tour to deliver lectures across various regions in the United Kingdom as part of his "Bhagwat Vijay Yatra."

Having started with Birmingham earlier this June, followed by Manchester until Tuesday, Lal Govind Das is set to connect with people to discuss the holy scriptures in Rugby, London, and East London between June 21 to July 1, 2023.

Bhagwat Vijay Yatra in the UK; Check Schedule

In a statement, the team said quoting a saying, "Sun never sets on the British empire. But today, it seems like the British people want the sun of Bhagwat Katha of Sriman Lal Govind Das to never rest. Thus, promising a series of lectures in various locations of the UK."

Inspiration

H.D.G Srila Prabhupada sailed to the US in Jaladuta in 1965. With that as an inspiration and with the mercy of HH Radha Govind Goswami Maharaaj, his disciple Sriman Lal Govind Das reached the United Kingdom on June 11 this year with Bhagwat Ratha for the Bhagwat Vijay Yatra.

Check dates and location details

Sriman Lal Govind Das who delivered the Bhagwat Katha at Birmingham from June 11 to 17, and Manchester from June 18 to 20, would be continuing his Bhagwat Vijay Yatra with delivery insights at Rugby from June 21 to 23, followed by London and East London on June 26 and June 28 respectively. The lectures are lined up until the first day of July.

It was learned that the response of the people of all nationalities in this country has been overwhelming and extremely welcoming. Many of them expressed their pleasure in hearing about Lord Krishna and getting involved in the path of spiritual progress. Interestingly, enthusiasts who attended the lecture were seen resolving to chant the holy name of Lord Krishna on a regular basis.

About Sriman Lal Govind Das

As a spiritual preceptor, mentor, expert motivator, and orator, Sriman Lal Govind Das has delivered lectures globally and continues to inspire millions of people from all walks of life and strengthen their inner consciousness.