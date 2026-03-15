Beyond Friend And Foe: Understanding The Supreme Power Of Time And The Subtle Art Of Vibrational Living

It is best not to label people as friends or enemies. Just remember one thing: if your time is good, your worst enemy will also come to your help. If your time is bad, even your best friend behaves like an enemy. | representative pic

It is best not to label people as friends or enemies. Just remember one thing: if your time is good, your worst enemy will also come to your help. If your time is bad, even your best friend behaves like an enemy. There are no two types of people; there’s just time. That is why in Sanskrit, we say, Kalaya Tasmai Namaha. Whatever the quality of time is, that is how our experiences in the world will be.

Time plays a vital role in shaping people’s understanding and behavior. Look around, look at yourself. Your views and opinions have changed over the years, too. You aren’t the same person that you were five years back. When we place too much emphasis on people’s words and actions, we give away our happiness. Words and behavior may change anytime. It doesn't make sense to tie our happiness to people’s words and actions.

Sometimes you say something that you don’t even mean. What if people hold on to those words and never see beyond them? Would you like it? You don’t. You want them to see you beyond your words. But do you do that for others? Not much. You hold on to what they said close to your chest for years.

What they said, they may not even mean it. Mothers often say, “Get lost!” But just imagine what would happen to her if the child actually got lost.

Be friendly in your disposition. Would you want to work with someone irritable all the time? Or be with someone who is egotistic or nasty all the time? Now ask yourself — do you carry these qualities within you? Are you irritable? Are you egotistic? Are you nasty to others? It is better to look within than look at what others are doing or saying.

We convey much more through our vibrations than through our words. I can sit here and speak for two hours, giving a sermon on love. I can yell at the top of my lungs about peace. But I tell you, it will not make an impact. What makes an impact is what we are.

Two hours of speaking about love does not compare to the thirty seconds you spend with your puppy. When your pet comes to you running, you feel the love instantly. You feel love just by looking at a baby. Such feelings cannot be expressed in words. They are felt. That is why our presence, our vibrations, matter far more than what we say.

True communication happens through vibrations. We express our thoughts and feelings through our presence rather than through words. Yet we spoil so many friendships by holding on to what someone said. Hasn’t this taken a toll on your relationships?

Just look at life from a broader perspective. Beyond an event is knowledge, beyond an object is infinity, and beyond a person is love. We don’t see what is beyond the words. And those who are connected only through words do not have deep friendships.

We haven't been taught how to refine our vibrations. This is where spirituality comes into play. Spiritual practices like meditation, service, breathing techniques-they all make your vibrations more positive; move you from hatred to love, from frustration to confidence, and from despair to hope. When your vibrations are positive, friendship blossoms effortlessly.