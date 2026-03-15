'This Is Daylight Robbery': Bengaluru Cafe Puts 5% 'Gas Crisis Charge' On Lemonade; Receives Backlash From Netizens

Bengaluru Cafe Put 5% 'Gas Crisis Charge' On Lemonade; Receives Backlash From Netizens, 'This Is Daylight Robbery' |

A café in Bengaluru has sparked outrage online after a customer shared a bill showing an unusual additional charge. The bill, reportedly from Theo Cafe, included a 5% “Extra Gas Crisis Charge” added to the total amount, leaving many social media users baffled.

The controversy grew because the charge was applied even to a simple order of mint lemonade, a drink that typically does not require cooking gas for preparation. As India, particularly commercial LPG users, faces supply issues amid ongoing global war tensions, the café’s decision to add the surcharge has triggered widespread criticism online.

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The picture of the bill quickly went viral on social media, with several netizens calling the move “daylight robbery” and questioning why customers should bear an additional fee for items that do not use gas at all. Many also argued that restaurants already include taxes and service charges, making the extra cost appear unnecessary.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "So, every crisis has a price to become non-crisis?"

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While one user commented, "Rather than sharing on social media, that person should complain that restaurant to authorities to take action against such illegal charges."

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One user quipped, "Daylight robbery."

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