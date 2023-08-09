Ascent Of Saint Dominic: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know |

Saint Dominic, named after St Dominic of Silos, is known for his efforts to convert Cathars to Christians and for preaching about the power of the rosary. The Ascent of Saint Dominic is celebrated on August 10 every year to remember and celebrate his life, lessons, and legacy.

It is said that the saint ordained his priesthood in 1194, born in 1170 in Spain. It was in 1234 that he was canonised by the church, years after his passing away on August 6, 1221, at the age of 51.

Celebrations

The special day dedicated to Santo Domingo de Guzman (Saint Dominic) sees celebrations on streets worldwide. Christians mark the holy day with parades and festivities with believers holding images and statues of the saint. In parts of Central America, especially Nicaragua, people observe a ten-day-long celebration starting from his descent on August 1.

More about St Dominic

Interesting facts about him suggest that he was a philanthropist as a child and would sell his book to gather money and donate it to the needy. He is worshipped as the patron saint of astronomers as it is believed that during Dominic's birth, his mother saw a shining star on his chest. The saint is often depicted with a bible in his hand and a dog by his side.

It is said that the saint ordained his priesthood in 1194, born in 1170 in Spain. It was in 1234 that he was canonised by the church, years after his passing away on August 6, 1221, at the age of 51.

Read Also Saint Sylvester Day: Feast of Pope Saint Silvester I

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)