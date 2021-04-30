Art of Living to run 10-day online campaign for better breathing and stress relief from April 30

As the second wave of covid-19 rages on, the sessions aim to provide the much needed spiritual and emotional comfort in these times of abject fear, grief and uncertainty, with many people having lost their near and dear ones to the pandemic.

Last year, millions around the globe benefitted from the 'Open up in Lockdown' meditations with Gurudev. This year Gurudev has put together a special set of breathing exercises and meditations that will help boost lung capacity, improve immunity and provide deep relaxation to the mind.

Gurudev says, “In these challenging times, let us all be brave and keep our strength and faith intact.”