Akshaya Navami 2022: Date, puja vidhi and shubh muhurat for Amla Navami

The day of Akshaya Navami is believed to have marked the start of the Satya Yuga. According to religious scriptures, Lord Krishna began his journey from the streets of Vrindavan-Gokul to Mathura on this day aiming to kill his maternal uncle Kamsa.

Similar to the popular day of prosperity and wealth, celebrated as Akshaya Tritya, people engage in charitable and devotional deeds on this day with the view of seeking benefits in the next lives.

Date

November 2, 2022 - 01:34 AM to 11:39 PM

(The entire day is observed as an auspicious one; puja is ideally done during the Brahma muhurta time i.e. around 3.45 AM to 4.15 AM)

Puja vidhi

As the occasion falls in the kartik mas , devotees offer diyas to Lord Krishna while worshipping Him. On this day, Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami, the aarti is performed along some amla or gooseberries. Some devotees follow a two-time bathing practice, once in the morning and later post-sunset.

If one can find an amla tree nearby, it is ideal to sit there and meditate the names of the Lord underneath.