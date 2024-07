Shri Vitthal-Rukmini |

Aashadi Ekdashi is being celebrated on July 17, 2024. On this auspicious day, invoke the blessings of Lord Vitthal and his divine consort Rukmini through live darshan from Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Even if you were unable to visit the holy place of Vithoba and Ruku mai this year, you might seek their blessings through the live telecast from the temple.

Aashadi Ekdashi 2024: LIVE Darshan From Pandharpur