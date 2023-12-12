Watch: 'Exceptionally Rare' Solid White Alligator With Pink Skin & Blue Eyes Born At Florida Park

Florida reptile park welcomes an exceptionally unique white leucistic alligator | Gatorland Orlando/ FB

Recently, a wildlife park in Florida welcomed an exceptionally rare alligator that surprised the team. The park shared the news on its Facebook and showed the newly born solid white female alligator, which is 'absolutely extraordinary'. According to reports, the leucistic alligator is one of the only eight worldwide.

The Gatorland Orlando page shared a video of Mark McHugh, President and CEO of the park. McHugh can be seen sharing the news and showing the mesmerising creature along with its sibling.

According to the Facebook post, "We have the first birth of a solid white alligator ever reported from those original alligators, for the first time since a nest of leucistic alligators was discovered in the swamps of Louisiana 36 years ago. This is beyond 'rare, absolutely extraordinary and the first in the world.'"

"Leucistic alligators are the most unusual genetic variation in American alligators. They are distinct from albino alligators. They have pink eyes and have lost all pigmentation. In contrast, the leucistic alligators have blue eyes," the post explained.

The page further details the newborn female leucistic alligator and her normal-coloured brother. The duo, born to parents Jeyan and Ashley, weighed 96 grams and are currently 49 cm long.

The park further described them as incredibly special animals in the reptile world. Adding that they are being careful with their safety and security. In the video, the CEO asked for name suggestions for the newly born alligators.