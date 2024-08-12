 In Pics: Perseid Meteor Shower Seen With Northern Lights; All You Need To Know About The Phenomena
e-Paper Get App
HomeScienceIn Pics: Perseid Meteor Shower Seen With Northern Lights; All You Need To Know About The Phenomena

In Pics: Perseid Meteor Shower Seen With Northern Lights; All You Need To Know About The Phenomena

Earth is about to witness its annual meteor shower, the Perseid Meteor Shower, which occurs in the July–August season. This year, it is anticipated that it will peak visibility anytime between August 11 and 13.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Perseid Meteor Shower 2024 | X (@EricSnitilWx)

The Perseid meteor shower is a popular phenomenon where meteors fall to Earth from space during a specific season. This year's peak is expected to occur on August 11th and 13th, but it may occur anytime until the end of the week in August. Visibility is largely influenced by local weather conditions. Perseid meteors are remnants of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which follows an elliptical orbit around the Sun that takes 133 years to complete. Although there were concerns about the comet potentially colliding with Earth or the moon in the 1990s, more precise calculations have determined that there is no risk to Earth for at least another two thousand years.

Is Perseid Meteor Shower Harmful?

The Perseid meteor shower is not dangerous to Earth as most meteors disintegrate in the atmosphere, and some can produce minor fireballs. The shower is known for its fast and luminous movements across the night sky, with almost 100 meteors visible every hour. The meteor shower is a unique sight, with fireballs or larger bursts of color and light that last longer than usual meteor streaks.

FPJ Shorts
Australia Helicopter Crash Video: Pilot Dies After Chopper Rams Into Roof Of Hilton Hotel, Hundreds Evacuated
Australia Helicopter Crash Video: Pilot Dies After Chopper Rams Into Roof Of Hilton Hotel, Hundreds Evacuated
Hindenburg Asks SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch To Come Clean On Clients Dealt By Her Consulting Firms
Hindenburg Asks SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch To Come Clean On Clients Dealt By Her Consulting Firms
NIRF 2024 Rankings To Be Released Today At 3 PM
NIRF 2024 Rankings To Be Released Today At 3 PM
Sheikh Hasina's Son Denies That His Mother Made Any Resignation Statement, Calls It 'Completely False & Fabricated'
Sheikh Hasina's Son Denies That His Mother Made Any Resignation Statement, Calls It 'Completely False & Fabricated'

When Does Perseid Meteor Shower Occur?

Perseids, typically fast and luminous, create a path of color and light as they move across the night sky. During the yearly Perseid meteor shower on August 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia, a photographer wipes the camera lenses as a meteor streaks across the sky in a 30-second exposure.

Perseids are well-known for their fireballs or larger bursts of color and light that last longer than the usual meteor streaks because they are made of larger particles containing cometary materials.

During the yearly Perseid meteor shower on August 13, 2015, a meteor is seen moving rapidly across the sky in a 30-second exposure taken in Spruce Knob, West Virginia.

Read Also
Perseid Meteor Shower: Here Is Where You Can Watch It In India On August 12-13
article-image

The material that crashes into our atmosphere, causing the formation of Perseids, originates from a Comet known as 109/Swift-Tuttle. Giovanni Schiaparelli, an Italian astronomer, is recognised for discovering the relationship between comets and meteor showers.

The comet, which was discovered in 1862 by astronomers Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle, has a nucleus spanning 26 km in diameter. Research in 2013, revealed that Perseid meteor shower produces the most number of fireballs in a meteor shower.

How To Observe Perseid Meteor Shower?

The Perseid Meteors are visible from any location in the Northern Hemisphere. In order to witness this awe-inspiring event, it is recommended to locate a remote area away from urban areas to avoid interference from city lights and pollution.

If you can`t find a location, you could consider using an interactive light pollution map like the ones on lightpollutionmap. If you can't witness the Perseid in person, you can go to the YouTube channel provided to watch the shower live.

Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi from the Virtual Telescope Project is providing a live broadcast of the highly anticipated meteor shower.

Observing Perseid Meteor Shower in India

In India, the Perseid meteor shower is visible under comparable circumstances. To observe the Perseid meteor shower, it is recommended to locate a remote area away from urban areas to avoid interference from city lights and pollution. If unable to witness the event in person, a live broadcast can be watched on YouTube. In India, the meteor shower is also visible under similar circumstances.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pics: Perseid Meteor Shower Seen With Northern Lights; All You Need To Know About The Phenomena

In Pics: Perseid Meteor Shower Seen With Northern Lights; All You Need To Know About The Phenomena

Scientists Plan To Raise Temperature On Mars Using Nanorods

Scientists Plan To Raise Temperature On Mars Using Nanorods

Study Finds Link Between Tooth Loss And Fatal Heart Disease

Study Finds Link Between Tooth Loss And Fatal Heart Disease

FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?

FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?

Largest T-Rex May Have Been Much Bigger Than We Imagine

Largest T-Rex May Have Been Much Bigger Than We Imagine