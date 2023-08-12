Perseid Meteor Shower: Here Is Where You Can Watch It In India On August 12-13

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 12, 2023
Meteor showers take place when the remnants of comets or asteroids disintegrate upon entering Earth's atmosphere. The Perseid meteor shower is especially noteworthy for its prolonged duration compared to other similar events. During the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, observers can witness around 60 to 100 meteors illuminating the sky in a single hour.
This year, the Perseid meteor shower will be at its peak on August 12-13. To witness this celestial spectacle, seek out a location distant from urban light sources and light pollution. Utilizing an augmented reality sky mapping application like PhotoPills can assist in identifying the radiant point of the meteor shower, which is the apparent origin point of the meteors.
Apart from this, there are 5 best stargazing places in India if you wish to watch this celestial event completely. Jaisalmer: The expansive Rann of Kutch in this city of Rajasthan provides an ideal location for observing meteor showers like the Perseids. The unobstructed view of the night sky above the shadowy sand dunes enables astronomers to observe these celestial displays without any disturbances.
Ladakh: It offers charming terrain adorned with snowy peaks, creating an excellent setting for stargazing.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: The untouched surroundings of Neil Island provide a wonderful opportunity to witness the Perseid meteor shower with its clear blue skies. Moreover, if you have a telescope with you, you might also be able to observe shooting stars, distant constellations, and even twinkling planets in this pristine environment.
Spiti Valley: It offers an outstanding location for stargazing. With its refreshing atmosphere, unobstructed skies, and breathtaking mountain summits, it sets the ideal stage for experiencing celestial phenomena.
Coorg: A charming hill station nestled within nature's embrace is renowned for its incredibly captivating landscapes and abundant verdant surroundings is a great place to observe Perseid meteor shower.
