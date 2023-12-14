VIDEO: Artemis I Orion Spacecraft Returns To Earth At 32 Times The Speed Of Sound

NASA's Orion spacecraft entered the Earth atmosphere after completing a 1.4 million-mile | NASA Orion/ X

After completing its Artemis I mission, NASA's Orion spacecraft made its historic return into Earth's atmosphere on December 11, 2022. Orion was initially scheduled to launch on November 16, 2022, and was planned to carry astronauts to deep space one day. Artemis I was the first of a series of increasingly complex missions allowing humans to explore the Moon and Mars.

One year ago today, NASA’s Orion spacecraft reentered the atmosphere after completing a 1.4 million-mile, 25.5 day #Artemis I mission around the Moon. View the full length video here: https://t.co/0Rn7eRETua pic.twitter.com/gX95N8Kz5J — Orion Spacecraft (@NASA_Orion) December 11, 2023

To honour the scapecraft's extraordinary trip anniversary, NASA recently released a stunning video showing the capsule's descent at 32 times the speed of sound. The video displays the enormous power and technology required for such a feat. The American Space Agency has also released a 25-minute-long version of the reentry for those who wish to delve deeper into the journey.

According to NASA, Orion completed two lunar flybys over 25.5 days, coming within 80 miles (129 km) of the lunar surface. Orion flew about 270,000 miles (435,000 kilometres) from Earth at its furthest point during the journey. As the mission's final significant milestone, NASA's Orion spacecraft successfully conducted a parachute-assisted splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11, 2022.

The accomplishment of the Artemis I mission is an important milestone in humanity's exploration of space. December 11, further lunar missions with astronauts are possible. With the arrival of Orion, the possibilities for future space exploration appear unlimited.