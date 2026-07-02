'SpudCell': Scientists Create Synthetic Cells That Can Feed, Grow & Replicate Like Natural Cells In Major Breakthrough | https://biotic.org/research/spudcell/

Researchers at the University of Minnesota announced a major breakthrough in biological engineering, claiming to have created the world’s first synthetic cells capable of feeding, growing and replicating in a manner similar to natural living cells.

Developed under a project named 'SpudCell,' the research is being described as a key step towards one of science’s biggest ambitions, creating life-like organisms entirely from non-living materials.

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Synthetic Cells Mimic Life

The research team said the synthetic cells successfully demonstrated key biological behaviours usually associated only with living organisms. According to Kate Adamala, who led the project, the development proves that essential functions of life can be recreated through chemistry rather than relying on what was once considered a unique biological process.

“We’ve replicated in chemistry what only used to be possible in biology: the complete set of behaviours of a cell. It proves that fundamental functions of life, like growth and replication, don’t need a mysterious magical spark,” Adamala said in a statement released by the university.

Despite the breakthrough, scientists clarified that SpudCell is not fully 'alive' in the conventional sense. The synthetic cells still depend on externally supplied nutrients and ribosomes, the molecular structures required for protein production. Researchers also noted that the cells currently lack defence mechanisms and efficient waste-removal systems needed for independent survival.

How SpudCell Works?

Even so, experts say the achievement marks one of the strongest demonstrations yet that life-like systems can potentially be engineered from non-living components. The synthetic cells were designed as simplified versions of natural cells. Unlike biological cells, which use an internal cytoskeleton to divide, SpudCell relies on proteins crowding along the cell membrane. The resulting mechanical stress causes the membrane to split, enabling replication without the need for complex cellular scaffolding.

Researchers also introduced a genetic modification that increased the production of a fusion protein, allowing the cells to grow more rapidly and generate greater numbers of offspring. According to the university, after five generations, the faster-growing synthetic cells outperformed the original versions.

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Another notable aspect of the project is the compact nature of the synthetic genome. While the human genome contains roughly 3 million kilobase pairs (kbp), SpudCell’s genome is only about 90 kbp in size. Instead of a single chromosome, the genetic material is distributed across seven DNA plasmids, enabling scientists to independently program different cellular functions.

Potential Future Applications

Researchers believe the technology could eventually pave the way for custom-designed living machines capable of carrying out specialised tasks in medicine, environmental cleanup and industrial manufacturing.

Calling the work 'just the beginning,' Adamala stressed that further international collaboration would be necessary to make the technology more stable, scalable and practical for real-world applications.