Ozone hole that plays big role in global warming above Antarctic is shrinking, researchers say it will eradicate climate change issue

The current data shows a good sign as the ozone hole has become significantly smaller compared to the measures from the early 1990s and early 2000s

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative image of ozone over the Antarctic pole. | NASA
Recently, scientists revealed the ozon layer, which is 'shrinking,' is giving a new hope to the world on climate change. The report says that the layer above the Antarctic ozone hole has reached around 23.2 million square kilometers.

Previously, a report showed the ozone hole was about 24.8 million square kilometers, and considering the current estimation shows a slight shrink in the ozone hole.

The research examined the present trend using tools including the Aura, Suomi NPP, and NOAA-20 satellites. While NASA and NOAA researchers were observing, they found the single-day maximum hole was 26.4 million square kilometers, which was bigger than last year.

A Dobson Spectrophotometer, an optical instrument which records ozone between the surface and the edge space, was also used by the researchers.

The current data shows a good sign as the ozone hole has become significantly smaller compared to the measures from the early 1990s and early 2000s. 

The Montreal Protocol's ban on the release of hazardous ozone-depleting chemicals known as chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, caused damage to the hole, which has been recovering ever since.

NASA said, "In summary, negative changes in the ozone layer are being offset by positive changes in human behavior, allowing the ozone layer to reform." "The role the ozone hole itself plays in global warming and the resulting climate change is small compared to the impacts coming from human activities. "

