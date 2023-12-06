National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme Advances with Mylab’s PathoDetectTM Integration for Efficient TB Control | Freepik / Representational Image

The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme is moving a step ahead by integrating Mylab’s PathoDetectTM which will be contributing to the collective efforts to eliminate tuberculosis in India by 2025. Moreover advanced diagnostic tools play a crucial roles in achieving this ambitious goal.

“This manual-intervention free test, designed for the rapid and accurate detection of multidrug-resistant TB, offers advanced capabilities for identifying TB and resistance to Rifampicin (RIF) and Isoniazid (INH), two critical first-line drugs in TB treatment,” said an official.

India's Global Burden and MDR-TB Statistics

India contributes to one-fourth of the global burden of MDR-TB. As per the latest report of the Government of India in March 2021, the estimated number of MDR/RR-TB cases in India is 124000 (9.1/lakh population). About 11% of people have Isoniazid resistance in India.

Hasmukh Rawal, MD & Co-founder, Mylab Discovery Solutions said that the availability of MTB on the Ni-kshay platform represents a milestone in India's fight against TB. As India takes a giant leap forward in its fight against TB, this diagnostic solution will make a substantial impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of TB control measures.

It will prove beneficial for the State authorities to report the TB cases. “We have dedicated our efforts to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions that cater to the critical aspects of screening, detection, and prevention in the realm of TB. This includes the incorporation of our indigenous latent TB test, Cy-TB, into NTEP, as well as the integration of the MTB RIF & INH Resistance Detection Kit into NTEP, along with an AI-enabled portable X-Ray device for TB screening”, he said.

State Health Department's Perspective

Senior health official from the state health department said they have come long way in fight of eradicating TB and integration of Mylab’s PathoDetectTM kit is boon for all patients. However it is poised to have a substantial impact on the efficiency and effectiveness of TB control measures. Its benefits extend to state authorities, providing them with a valuable tool for more accurate and timely reporting of TB cases, ultimately contributing to improved public health outcomes.

“It will provide a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for screening, detection, and prevention in the realm of TB is commendable. Such efforts are vital in addressing the multifaceted challenges associated with tuberculosis, contributing significantly to public health initiatives.,” he said.

Healthcare professionals, diagnostic centres, and laboratories across the country can access and utilise the test kit through the Ni-kshay portal, streamlining diagnostic processes and facilitating data management. As per the India TB Report 2022, annual TB cases in India rose by 19% in 2021 and TB deaths recorded an 11% per cent hike in 2021 from the previous year. And to add to that, Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) has dramatically increased in recent years, which is estimated to comprise 27% of the world’s cases.

