 Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

The police are investigating the case and recording statements from family members.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old suffering from tuberculosis, consumed acid and died in Indore's Chandan Nagar police station area late on Sunday. The course of medical treatment had pushed him into distress. Feeling hopeless that he he could ever recover, he decided to kill himself and consumed acid on Thursday. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Family members stated that he was distraught after learning of his TB diagnosis and initially concealed it from them. However, they discovered it after finding a slip in his pocket mentioning his illness while washing his clothes. The police are investigating the case and recording statements from family members.

Read Also
Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended
article-image

The deceased was identified as Kishore Achhane, a resident of Manawar and was living at rent in Nandan Nagar. Kishore's maternal uncle, Ashok, said that Kishore worked as a tile maker and resided with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law. Kishore learned of his tuberculosis during a health checkup about three months ago. He kept this information from his family, who discovered it after finding a slip in his pocket mentioning his illness. He was the only surviving son of his parents, as his elder brother passed away three years ago after falling from an under-construction building. He consumed acid as he wanted to spare his family from further suffering due to his illness. The police initiated an investigation and sent the body for autopsy.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

Read Also
Bhopal: NIA Conduct Raids In Pakistan-Backed Gazwa-e-Hind Module Case, In Dewas Find Links To...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State

Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended

Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended

95% Of Indore Plunge Into Darkness Due To Unseasonal Rains

95% Of Indore Plunge Into Darkness Due To Unseasonal Rains

Madhya Pradesh: Relay Hunger Strike Ends On 98th Day

Madhya Pradesh: Relay Hunger Strike Ends On 98th Day