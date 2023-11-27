Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old suffering from tuberculosis, consumed acid and died in Indore's Chandan Nagar police station area late on Sunday. The course of medical treatment had pushed him into distress. Feeling hopeless that he he could ever recover, he decided to kill himself and consumed acid on Thursday. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Family members stated that he was distraught after learning of his TB diagnosis and initially concealed it from them. However, they discovered it after finding a slip in his pocket mentioning his illness while washing his clothes. The police are investigating the case and recording statements from family members.

The deceased was identified as Kishore Achhane, a resident of Manawar and was living at rent in Nandan Nagar. Kishore's maternal uncle, Ashok, said that Kishore worked as a tile maker and resided with his mother, sister, and brother-in-law. Kishore learned of his tuberculosis during a health checkup about three months ago. He kept this information from his family, who discovered it after finding a slip in his pocket mentioning his illness. He was the only surviving son of his parents, as his elder brother passed away three years ago after falling from an under-construction building. He consumed acid as he wanted to spare his family from further suffering due to his illness. The police initiated an investigation and sent the body for autopsy.