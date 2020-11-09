End of the world? Asteroid Apophis may collide with earth in 2068

A massive asteroid, more than 1000 feet (over 300 meters) in size is hurtling through space and time towards the earth. And while it had earlier been believed that the asteroid, roughly the size of three-and-a-half football fields, would pass by leaving the earth unscathed, astronomers are no longer quite so certain.

This is because, astronomers at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy have detected Yarkovsky acceleration on the near-Earth asteroid. This phenomenon incidentally arises from an extremely weak force on an object due to non-uniform thermal radiation. It can in turn slightly change the orbit of the asteroid. In the case of the rather suitably named Apophis, the Yarkovsky acceleration means that a 2068 impact scenario is still a possibility.

Prior to that, incidentally, the asteroid will be visible in the sky in 2029. The orbit of Apophis crosses the orbit of Earth. It completes an orbit around the Sun in a bit less than one Earth year (about 0.9 years). On April 13, 2029, the 300 meter-sized asteroid will become visible to the unaided eye as it passes within the belt of communications satellites orbiting the Earth.