Doomsday coming? Three giant asteroids to fly past Earth; read to know more

Asteroids do come extremely close to Earth, but not enough to hit the surface. However, asteroids' close contact can pose a real threat. As a result, agencies like NASA, ESA, and others continue to keep an eye on these NEOs, which might cause devastation on Earth if they ever collide.

Three large asteroids are currently approaching Earth (April 11 & 12, 2023) and could soon be within striking distance from the planet. Doomsday Coming? NASA monitored the asteroids headed towards Earth and collected vital data about them, such as their speed, closest approach distance, size, and other details.

The asteroids have been given the designations - Asteroid 2023 GG, Asteroid 2023 FE5, and Asteroid FS10, by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The trajectory, close approach distance, and expected speed has also been disclosed by the organisation.

On Tuesday, April 11, Asteroid 2023 GG will travel past Earth with the closest Earth approach of 943,000 MI/km, while Asteroid 2023 FE5 will be hurtling towards our planet with the closest Earth approach of 2,750,000 MI/km. Both Asteroids have a width of 240 feet and 87 feet, respectively.

Further, the Asteroid FS10 will be approaching Earth on Wednesday, April 12 with a speed of 765,000 miles/km, along with a width of 65 feet.

The rocks belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, a group of Near-Earth asteroids named after the large Apollo asteroid from 1862 discovered in the 1930s by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth.

In order to ward off these asteroids that are travelling towards Earth and potentially impact, NASA has previously tested its DART Mission for planetary security. The prior collision of a spacecraft with an oncoming asteroid by the space agency successfully changed the asteroid's direction.

